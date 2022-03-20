A long-vacant Art Deco gem in Downtown El Paso will soon be transformed and restored.
Documents posted with the El Paso County Commissioners Court agenda show plans for the renovation of the Kress building, including 45,000 square feet of retail and commercial space in the basement, first and second floors.
The work, led by businessman Paul Foster’s Mills Plaza Properties V and Kress Tunnel LP, includes a proposed sub-surface tunnel that would connect the Kress to the nearby Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park, which was restored by Foster and reopened in 2020. The tunnel would first need approval from City Council.
“Foster’s investment is an indication that we are regaining momentum we had prior to the pandemic,” said Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the El Paso Downtown Management District. “The opportunities still exist, and investments in our Downtown still make sense from small businesses to major developments.”
Last week, Commissioner’s Court approved granting county tax incentives to Mills Plaza Properties V and Kress Tunnel LP.
Foster was unavailable for an interview last week, but a spokesperson said they planned to share more information about the project next month.
The development will include dining and retail, entertainment and meeting spaces and hospitality amenities, including a spa, for the Plaza Hotel, according to county documents.
Michael Hernandez, the county’s economic development director, said at the meeting Monday, March 14, that the project would add amenities to Downtown, including a first-floor food hall.
Under the term sheet for the Chapter 381 economic agreement, the owners will invest a minimum of $18.4 million “in acquisition, development, carrying costs, construction, and personal property costs of the Project.”
“In the event the sub-surface tunnel contemplated by this Term Sheet is not approved by the City, the minimum investment shall be reduced to $15,400,000.00,” according to the documents.
The property, just steps away from San Jacinto Plaza, will receive a 90% county property tax rebate for 10 years or $414,894, whichever comes first.
As part of the incentive package, the owners will allow El Paso County to use building meeting spaces without rental fees, with free Wi-Fi, for 10 days per year.
According to the Central Appraisal District website, the Kress was valued for tax purposes at $812,420 in 2021, the most recent year available. In 2020, the building was valued at $829,000.
In the term sheet, the project applicants must agree to a minimum of $812,420 valuation from the date the incentive agreement is executed to when the certificate of occupancy is issued, or Dec. 31, 2025, whichever comes first.
The project applicants can contest that valuation but would give up the 90% property tax rebate.
When the certificate of occupancy is issued for the Kress building, or on Dec. 31, 2025, the project owners must agree to a minimum valuation of $2,345,000.
The historic building at 211 N. Mesa was constructed in 1937 and designed by architect Edward Sibbert. It housed a 5 & 10 Cent Store that closed in the late 1970s. The Kress stores once had locations across the country.
The owners intend to preserve the Kress’ Art Deco facade and will eventually apply to register the building on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the term sheet.
“It’s another indicator that the long term plans and current strategy for Downtown revitalization are working,” Gudenrath said. “Public investment has led to private investment, and that private investment is helping bring historic preservation, as well as new construction and investment in Downtown.”
In 2018, El Paso businessman Paul Foster purchased the Kress for about $2.2 million after it and several other properties were auctioned off. The property once belonged to Billy Abraham.
Gudenrath said he was recently in Tampa, Florida, for a conference, and got to see that city’s Kress building, which he said has also been vacant for some time. He said the building also shared the El Paso Kress’ two facades on two different streets.
“We’ll be ahead of Tampa,” Gudenrath said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.