A $50 million project on a prime 20-acre spot near the corner of Airway and Interstate-10 may be on the rocks.
The Gateway, a mixed-use development from Prestige Development Group, was announced in October 2019. But court filings show that in February The Gateway Ventures LLC, the entity created for the project, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Michael Dixson, president of Prestige Development Group, declined to comment for this story.
The land has an estimated value of $15 million, according to court filings. The parcel has been divided into 12 lots, with the potential sale or transfer of three lots as part of the reorganization plan.
The project was to be Prestige Development Group’s first in El Paso and include retail, entertainment, living and office space. Dixon founded the company in Las Cruces in 2007.
“It’s a bigger city type of development, more urban than what you traditionally see in West Texas,” Dixson told El Paso Inc. in October 2019. “We’re attempting to bring a little bit of the Dallas, Houston, Austin stuff to El Paso. That feel is what we’re targeting.”
The bankruptcy proceedings for The Gateway Ventures LLC, referred to in filings as TGV, began in February.
Its biggest secured creditors include the city of El Paso, Home Tax Solutions LLC, Legalist, Noorani Parties and Border Demolition and Environmental Inc.
TGV owed the city of El Paso $341,295 in 2020 property taxes. The bankruptcy filings show that TGV received a loan from Home Tax Solutions LLC for $374,826 to finance them.
Legalist has a secured claim for $10 million. In court records, TGV says the financing from Legalist was used to “extinguish the then existing first lien indebtedness owed to HD Lending LLC.” The lien from HD Lending LLC against TGV was paid off on June 25.
According to the reorganization plan, dated July 14, one lot in the 20-acre property will be transferred to the Noorani Parties “free and clear” of liens, claims, encumbrances and other interests within three days of the effective date.
The transfer will release TGV from the $1.79 million judgment lien against the LLC by the Noorani Parties, according to the bankruptcy filings.
Border Demolition and Environmental has a claim of $34,462. According to the reorganization plan, TGV will pay the claim in full within 30 days of the effective date.
TGV is also involved in a lawsuit with Westar Investors Group that is addressed in the bankruptcy filings.
“Previous efforts to develop and/or sell the subject property were thwarted in 2019-2020 as a result of various litigation commenced against TGV” by Westar and the individuals in the group.
“In short, the Westar lawsuit involves a dispute over the characterization and use of certain funds provided by Westar Investors Group, LLC to TGV and then internal disputes among the individuals who contributed the funds to Westar,” according to the disclosure statement filed July 14 in support of the reorganization plan.
Westar Investors Group, which is not related to El Paso-based WestStar Bank, has two options under the reorganization plan.
Under the first option, Westar would release any “lis pendens” – that’s a pending lawsuit – against the property within three days of the effective date.
Westar would then receive a portion of the 20-acre property equal to 1.5 acres and selected by TGV.
Under the second option, the lawsuit would be returned to the original state court and TGV “shall then litigate the Westar Lawsuit to a final conclusion.”
After that, TGV would place 50% of the net proceeds of any sales of the property, minus the lot that went to the Nooraini Parties, into an escrow account “for the satisfaction in full of any liability of TGV, PDG Prestige, Inc. and Michael Dixson adjudicated against such parties in the Westar lawsuit.”
The project was slated to open in 2023. There has been little to no activity on the property since the project was announced, and a sign announcing “The Gateway” was partially standing last week.
Dixson told El Paso Inc. in 2019 that he had tenants lined up for the center, and that the project would also include apartments. He said he paid $11 million to buy the land from Magellan Midstream Partners, an Oklahoma-based gas and petroleum pipeline company.
The land is a former site of fuel storage tanks and a Los Paisanos bus depot, and the parcel underwent an environmental cleanup.
