A proposal to change the zoning of the historic Mathias residence in Sunset Heights from residential to commercial to accommodate a luxury bed and breakfast and small café faces both support and resistance from neighbors.
But it’s likely to be a hard sell when it comes to El Paso’s historical preservation organizations.
Designed by El Paso’s preeminent architect, Henry C. Trost, and built in 1912 at 607 W. Yandell, the five-bedroom, 4,923-square-foot home is on tax rolls for $407,100 – up from $378,300 last year.
The owner is Amparo Behrens, whose husband of 45 years, Dr. Michael Behrens, died in 2019. She says the house is too big for her now that all but one of her four children have left home.
But selling the landmark residence for what she considers a fair price has proved impossible so far.
The new real estate agent now handling the property, Allison Dillard with Keller Williams, said the house was previously on the market and well promoted for 410 days but went “without a prospect.”
Now under contract with Cadence Lending Group’s president, Edmundo Portillo, who has agreed to buy it for over $600,000 – but only if a needed zoning change from residential to commercial is approved within four months.
The zoning change would have to be approved by the El Paso City Plan Commission and possibly City Council, and there will be a lot of questions and probably a lot of opposition when the proposed changes come to light.
Dillard said she hoped the zoning change application would be completed for review by Cadence this past Friday and that it would be quickly filed with the city and then approved in the next eight to 12 weeks.
But others won’t be in such a hurry.
Martina Lorey, an architect who specializes in historic renovation projects and is a member of the City Plan Commission, said she believes repurposing historic homes and other buildings “is such a good thing because it keeps them alive.”
But, she’s concerned that in the case of the Mathias residence, the alterations that would have to be made to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for bathrooms and entering the building from the front could be significant and harmful to the residence inside and out.
“I think that that needs to be studied, and it needs to be understood what the impact of that is on the historic structure,” Lorey said, adding, “These are smart people. I’m sure they’re working on it.”
Dillard said they definitely are.
“We’re going to look for solutions to the objections people have against it, especially for the neighbors who are in the area, and try to come up with solutions,” she said. “All we ask is that everyone stays open-minded.”
Among those with serious reservations about turning the Trost-designed house into a commercially zoned bed and breakfast is Sito Negron, president of the Sunset Heights Neighborhood Improvement Association.
“Sunset Heights is under development pressure all the time,” he said. “We’re kind of in the line of fire for development.
“That raises a lot of issues for a historical neighborhood that’s very stable with a very diverse mix of residents that is also predominantly residential and single family with a few apartments sprinkled throughout.”
It doesn’t help, he said, that “homeowners across Sunset Heights are at risk of being taxed out of their homes, not only because of city tax rates and other taxes but also because it is my understanding that Sunset Heights had the second largest of home value increases at 40%.”
Max Grossman, the UTEP art history professor who has waged a legal battle with the city by locking up its plans for an arena in Downtown’s historic Duranguito neighborhood, has also weighed into the fray over the fate of the Mathias residence.
“I am not saying that this plan should be rejected by the community, but the buyer, who seems to be well intentioned, does have an uphill struggle to convince the residents of Sunset Heights and the public at large that this is an appropriate use for a Trost masterpiece and a positive contribution to one of the oldest historic neighborhoods in El Paso,” Grossman said in a recent newsletter to history and preservation buffs.
“After all,” he continued, “the Mathias Residence is not a dilapidated building. It is in pristine condition and needs no modification to serve its current function as a single-family home.”
An example of what can happen when historic properties are rezoned for commercial use is Kern Place’s Cincinnati district where, he told El Paso Inc., “they allowed all those properties to go commercial.”
He said he doesn’t want to see that start in Sunset Heights with “one of the three best houses in El Paso.”
Steve Ortega, an attorney, former City Council member and a resident of Sunset Heights, strongly supports the project.
“Sunset Heights is still an emerging neighborhood that needs a lot of investment, and I welcome this type of investment in the neighborhood and I wish we would get more investment,” he said. “To me, the more investment in the neighborhood, the better.
“I’d say three-quarters of the properties need significant investment, and if you want to have a true historic district, you want it to look good. You want it to be multi-use. You want to have different income levels. You want diversity.
“Sunset Heights is getting there. It’s not there yet.”
While commercial zoning does carry the kinds of restrictions on changes that apply to properties in a city historic district, Dillard said, “We’re looking into (deed) covenants to help protect the historical integrity of the property.
“We want to help the neighbors feel at ease that we’re going to be protecting this place. If we didn’t want the historical Trost & Trost appeal, we would go and buy something on the outskirts and that would be easier.”
Amparo Behrens, when asked what she’ll do if the rezoning proposal isn’t approved, said, “Sell it to people that want to have a nice family and live here.
“What else can we do?”
