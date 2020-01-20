Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports at the Fountains at Farah shopping center on the Eastside is closing.

 Photo by Robert Gray

The destination store for wicker furniture and stylish stemware will close nearly half of all its brick-and-mortar locations in 2020, including one in El Paso.

Pier 1 Imports will close up to 450 locations nationwide in an effort to better align the business to the current industry environment, officials said in a news release. Pier 1 will also close some distribution centers and reduce corporate expenses.

There are three Pier 1 stores in El Paso. The retailer will close the Pier 1 at the Fountains at Farah on the Eastside. Store officials said they do not yet have a closing date.

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision,” Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1 CEO and CFO, said in a statement. “We thank our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Pier 1 and to serving our customers.”

Pier 1’s net sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 were down by 13.3% to $358 million, officials said.

