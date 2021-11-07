Joe Pickett, once an influential state representative and City Council member who’s likely to run for the council again, is also known for being unconventional, and his latest project will only enhance that reputation.
He has bought a PCC streetcar, No. 1510, a sister to the city’s six restored and modernized streetcars, two of which are in operation in Downtown.
Pickett plans to restore and repair it but not modernize his because it is little changed and won’t be carrying passengers, just visitors eventually.
The original PCCs were in service, connecting El Paso and Juárez, from the early 1950s until 1974 when the city abandoned the system and parked the streetcars it didn’t sell in the desert east of El Paso.
There, they baked and rusted until the city used nearly $100 million in state funds to install new rails and restore six of the original streetcars.
“I think they’re magnificent,” Pickett said. “I love all forms of transportation, and I’ve wanted one for 30 years. It really was strange how it became available.
“I don’t think many people knew there was one trolley in such good shape still around. At the time the city was picking over the bones of the ones they had left, I’m being told that this one actually was the best of all of them, including the six the city finally chose to send off to be restored.”
Pickett bought streetcar No. 1510 for an undisclosed amount from Raul Apodaca, whose parents ran the La Feria Grill, grocery and meat market at 502-504 S. Mesa in South El Paso. They had owned and overseen the preservation of the streetcar customers used as a dining room for years.
Pickett said he’d had his eyes on that streetcar for a long time and made an offer that Apodaca accepted. Its future use could include a restaurant like Track One on Buffalo Soldier Road in Central El Paso, he said.
“I’ve always been interested in these kinds of things,” said Pickett, who keeps a menagerie of vehicles, including an old Rolls Royce, very old fire trucks and other antique vehicles, in a barn-like building he calls home.
It took over three hours on the morning of Oct. 26 to mount Pickett’s new streetcar on a flatbed. The next day, it took nearly four hours and a large crane to haul it to his warehouse compound on Montana and hoist it over a chain-link fence onto his property.
The streetcar sits on a 50-foot set of old tracks he bought recently in Van Horn from the Texas and Pacific Railway.
Pickett said his youngest daughter, Christina, an engineering student at UTEP, is taking on the restoration project.
“She’s worked in a body shop and a hot rod shop,” Pickett said. “She’s taking this project on for the next couple of months.”
Pickett, who will be doing body work on the streetcar’s exterior, said their work shouldn’t take much more than a month to compete because the seats have long since been removed from the interior.
“There’s some historical stuff inside for when we do functions, but the inside will be ‘don’t know yet,’” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
