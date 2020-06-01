A large crowd of demonstrators gathered near the El Paso police headquarters and in Memorial Park Sunday evening, as protests erupted in cities across the U.S. in the days after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis.
El Paso Inc. photographer Jorge Salgado was there. Here are some scenes from the protest.
