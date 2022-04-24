Larry Wollschlager, a UTEP alumnus and founder of Wolf Energy Inc., donated $3 million to the university – the largest philanthropic gift in the history of UTEP’s College of Science. The gift was announced at a ceremony Friday in the Geological Sciences Building and will fund the creation of two new research centers focused on sustainable resources and health disparities.
Photos: UTEP announces historic gift
