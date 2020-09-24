The La Perla rooftop bar and restaurant is set to open for the first time Thursday atop the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, in what was once the penthouse suite where Elizabeth Taylor briefly lived in the 1950s.
The name and seafood dishes were inspired by La Peregrina – the famous pearl that passed from the Spanish monarchy to Napoleon Bonaparte’s brother before appearing on the neck of the Hollywood star.
The historic hotel reopened in June in Downtown after a $78 million renovation by El Paso billionaire Paul Foster, but the opening of La Perla was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is open to hotel guests 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It is also available for private events.
