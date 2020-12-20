Thousands of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at El Paso hospitals last week – the earliest wave of vaccines bound for El Paso and other distribution sites across America.
The arrival of the first vaccines Tuesday marked the beginning of an ambitious vaccination campaign and a historic turning point in the pandemic as COVID-19 deaths in El Paso County reached 1,220 and exceeded 300,000 nationwide.
Frontline health care workers are the first to get COVID-19 vaccines, followed by other priority groups like nursing home residents. Widespread distribution of vaccines isn’t expected for months.
“The arrival of these vaccines brings light at the end of a very long tunnel for all of us,” Jacob Cintron, president and CEO of UMC, said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.