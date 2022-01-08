El Paso native Beto O'Rourke, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and now a candidate for Texas governor, held a campaign event Saturday afternoon at DeadBeach Brewery in Downtown.
The former El Paso congressman made waves after his 2018 U.S. Senate run, when he lost to Sen. Ted Cruz by 2% of the votes in what has long been a very red state.
Texas holds its primary elections March 1, and O'Rourke is expected to challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the general election Nov. 8.
Here are some photos of the event. A story will follow.
