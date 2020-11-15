My company was hired to photograph the makeshift hospital inside the El Paso Convention Center, known as the Alternative Care Site. On Nov. 2, as the project superintendent guided my 18-year-old son and me through this remarkable technological and logistical undertaking, we could only marvel at the surreal spectacle before us.
From a large, empty space, the civic center had blossomed into the most medically advanced arena for saving lives. Inside were pop-up rooms, beds piled high with sheets, shelves brimming with medication and X-ray machines. There was everything from essential state-of-the-art oxygen lines and air purifiers to mundane showers and bathrooms.
With so many rooms in each area, names were given to each aisle. My heart swelled when I saw “El Paso Way,” identifying proudly, perhaps even defiantly, the path ahead.
There were two areas that left me breathless.
The first was the sprawling “nurses station,” an area more like Grand Central than a cramped hospital breakroom. I sensed immediately that the daily battle to save lives would soon be in full, chaotic mode.
The second area was a smaller one with rooms fronted by zippered entrances. The stark reality of each of these rooms saddened me: soon fellow El Pasoans would lie in these beds, battling this virus and facing the grim possibility of not seeing their family again for weeks, or maybe not at all.
