This fall, perhaps as soon as August, the 120-foot-tall beacon that once told the weather atop the Blue Flame building will be lighted once again.
Inside the “Mad-Men”-era building, much has been preserved. But soon, where once there were offices, residents will start moving into the building’s 120 new apartments after a $54 million renovation.
Built in the 1950s for El Paso Natural Gas Co., the tired office building had been vacant for years when the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso acquired it a few years ago. When finished, the 17-story high-rise will have a restaurant on the first floor and low-income apartments on the upper floors, along with a few floors of office space.
On Tuesday, executives and community leaders with El Paso Executive Forum were given a sneak peak of the high-rise.
