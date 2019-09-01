Downtown El Paso’s reputation continues to improve more than a decade into a revitalization effort, as more El Pasoans rate the city center as clean, safe, welcoming, family friendly and fun.
More than 81% of the 876 Downtown visitors, residents, employees and business owners who responded to an informal survey published last week, said Downtown has improved over the last 12 months. That compares to 76% who said the same last year and 66% in 2017.
The Downtown Management District launched the annual survey in 2015 to track the public’s perception of Downtown and identify where improvement is needed. The 15-question survey was distributed in English and Spanish on social media and by email, flyer and mail during the month of July.
