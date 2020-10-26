The YWCA El Paso’s no-cost child care program is now available to any El Pasoan who certifies that they have been impacted by COVID-19, regardless of their income.
The program is supported by a $1.6 million grant from the city of El Paso, which is funded by the federal CARES Act. It provides child care and after-school care for eligible families until Dec. 30, according to a news release.
“Child care has become even more complicated than usual for families during this pandemic,” Sylvia Acosta, CEO of the local YWCA, said in a statement. “We heard from parents whose hours or pay were cut, parents whose students were normally in school and so they were not prepared to have to find and pay for child care, parents whose normal safety net of family was no longer available, and so many other stories, but the common factor was always that they needed high-quality and reliable child care they could afford.
School-age students have access to WiFi, and YWCA team members facilitate virtual learning. The nonprofit says it is maintaining strict health and safety standards.
For more information, go online to YWCAElPaso.org or call 915-519-0000.
