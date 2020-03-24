At this extraordinary time, we would like to hear from you, our readers, on how the coronavirus is affecting the way you live, work and play. No story is too small. Maybe it's a story of one neighbor helping another or maintaining human connection at a time of social distancing. Maybe it's a story of economic hardship or heartache.
You can send photos and stories (please no longer than 200 words) to rsgray@elpasoinc.com and features@elpasoinc.com. Include "My coronavirus story" in the subject line. Your response may be published in a future issue of El Paso Inc. or included in a story. We are still El Paso Strong. Together, as a community, we can get through this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.