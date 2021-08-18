U.S. Sen. John Cornyn visited El Paso Tuesday, urging Americans to get vaccinated and thanking frontline health care workers for the sacrifices they have made during the pandemic.
The Texas Republican toured University Medical Center of El Paso where he was briefed on COVID-19 by the hospital’s president, Jacob Cintron, and Jorge Rodriguez, director of the City-County Office of Emergency Management.
“Congratulations to all the El Pasoans who have been vaccinated,” Cornyn said. “That’s an incredible accomplishment – unmatched, I think, by any other place I’ve been around the state of Texas.
“That means you’ve saved lives and freed up hospital beds for people who are suffering from other illnesses, and hopefully this will be the best way to find our way out of this pandemic.”
In El Paso County, more than 71% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ vaccine dashboard – well above the state average of 55%.
Demand for the vaccine began to plateau in El Paso, as it did statewide, in June. At the peak, 74,105 doses were administered in El Paso County in the first week of April. But since July, the number of doses administered per week has hovered around 12,000, the data show.
“If you are looking at age 65 and older that are vaccinated, it’s anywhere from 87% to 90%,” Cintron said. “That’s amazing. And we continue our efforts in terms of vaccinations and masking and all the things necessary to protect our community.”
Most of the hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. As of Wednesday, nearly 90% of the 108 people hospitalized in El Paso County for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, data compiled by the city of El Paso show. And 44 of the 47 people in intensive care were unvaccinated.
While in El Paso, Cornyn met with Fort Bliss leadership, as well as county and business leaders. He also visited the Healing Garden memorial at Ascarate Park.
“It’s always good to be in El Paso because I lived here when I was a very young child,” Cornyn said. “My dad was stationed at Fort Bliss.”
