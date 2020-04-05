The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in El Paso County now stands at 96, city officials said Friday night, reminding residents of the county’s amended and stricter emergency directive. The number also includes cases from “community spread,” according to health department officials.
Among the confirmed cases are 43 males and 53 females, two patients age 12 or younger, four teens and 20 people in their 20s. There have been no deaths.
City and county health authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza also issued tighter social distancing orders Thursday, closing city parks and trails in addition to pools and recreation centers.
Residents are to stay in their homes, and if they must run essential errands they should do so by themselves and avoid taking seniors and children with them. Residents must also maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.
The new measures are aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.
Two weeks after the city issued its first orders for workplaces to implement social distancing, the number of inspections to enforce the orders has increased to 7,300, according to a news release.
So far, officials with the city Environmental Services Department, Department of Public Health and the Fire Department have issued 271 warnings and two citations.
“Citations can cost an individual up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail, additionally they may risk losing their city permits,” Jorge Rodriguez, the emergency management coordinator, said in a statement.
There are also several businesses stepping in to provide essential services for underserved and at-risk El Pasoans.
Giles Volvo Cars of El Paso is providing an “essential errand running service” for seniors through April 12. Services include grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions and dropping off cars for service.
It is available 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, within a 15-mile radius of the dealership at 6585 S. Desert. Call Giles Volvo at 915-243-7091 for assistance.
“Now more than ever, we feel it is our obligation to help our senior citizens during this most unfortunate time,” Bob Giles, CEO of Giles Automotive, said in a statement.
The city and county last week each approved $1 million in funding to establish the Small Business Emergency Relief Program.
The program, which was quickly overwhelmed by applications, is managed by LiftFund, a nonprofit that helps finance new small business and startup companies. It allows eligible businesses to apply for zero-interest loans and some grants.
“During this time of uncertainty, many small businesses have been forced to close in order to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, and this program will provide an opportunity for them to reopen after restrictions are lifted,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a statement. “We need to come together and support our local businesses as we recover economically.”
According to a news release, businesses with 10 employees or less can apply for a loan of up to $25,000, and businesses with five employees or less can apply for a grant of up to $5,000.
LiftFund started taking applications Wednesday, April 1, on its website: LiftFund.com.
Las Palmas Medical Center on March 30 confirmed a physician at the hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The name of the physician was not released.
The city of El Paso Department of Public Health last week also confirmed it has evidence of “community spread” of the coronavirus in El Paso, as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community spread “means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.”
