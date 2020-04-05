University Medical Center of El Paso has erected three tents, left, outside of its emergency department where several coronavirus patients are being treated. Each tent holds ten beds. Also last week, The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, right, set up tents outside of its emergency room to screen and triage patients. As of Friday, the city of El Paso had reported a total of 96 cases of COVID-19 in the borderland.

