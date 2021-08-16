The Sunland Park city manager, firefighters and volunteers all pitched in to help fill sandbags Saturday as rain continued to flood the region, turning some roads into rivers and filling the Rio Grande.
On Monday, El Paso Water extended the hours of its three sandbag distribution sites where sandbags are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit is 10 bags per visit, and they are available to utility customers 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day. Bring a Texas ID and an El Paso Water bill.
El Paso Water sandbag distribution sites:
- Stormwater Operations Center, 4801 Fred Wilson Ave.
- Blackie Chesher Park, 9292 Escobar Dr.
- Artcraft Booster Station, 9830 Paseo del Norte Blvd.
For more information, visit epwater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.