Roberto Mata

Doctors, nurses and staff celebrate as Roberto Mata is whisked to his family who were anxiously waiting to see their dad on Wednesday outside of The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus. The 68-year-old recovered from COVID-19 after a 47-day fight in the hospital. He was transferred to The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus to receive rehabilitation therapy.

