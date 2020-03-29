El Paso Realtors are hopeful that the coronavirus pandemic that has sent shockwaves through the economy will not dramatically slow home-buying activity in the borderland.
El Paso’s housing market has a track record of being stable even in volatile economic conditions, said Conrad Pickett, president of the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors.
“We are waiting on some data that comes in about every 30 days or so, and once we get it, we will review what is actually happening to the market itself,” Pickett said. “But something that I do want to mention is that El Paso has always prevailed as far as the real estate market goes. In the 2008 crash, El Paso still stayed very steady.
“However, I just want to make it very clear that we do not know what’s going to happen and that we do need to collect the data.”
Under the city and county’s “stay home, work safe” orders real estate businesses are classified as essential – meaning they can continue to operate.
While real estate agents throughout the area continue to hold closings here and there, Pickett told El Paso Inc. that the association urges its agents to take safety precautions whenever they are showing homes, including using gloves, not opening refrigerators and always having hand sanitizer.
As the pandemic tightens its grip on the United States economy and even El Paso, the thought of potential buyers going into homes during open houses has some real estate agents on edge.
“If it gets worse, some sellers might not want to put their property on the market and with a reduced amount of sellers there is also a reduced amount of buyers because let’s be real here, they may be worried about random people walking into their homes,” said Yasir Omar Einaudi, a Realtor with Realty One Group. “But right now, people are still buying properties. I think we had 45 properties pending yesterday.”
Instead of doing everything in person, Einaudi has also opted to do virtual tours, which is not only a safety precaution but can also be convenient.
“I’ve been focusing my strategy on developing videos that showcase the qualities of the subdivision, the neighborhood and the house itself,” said Einaudi. “This is so no one wastes their time looking at homes that at the end of the day do not fulfill a buyer’s needs.”
Even in the midst of the crisis, Einaudi said he listed a property worth $207,000 on March 21 with a virtual tour and got it under contract within 72 hours at 98.7% of the asking price after an open house.
Other Realtors have already noticed a slowdown in buying activity even though the spring season is usually supposed to be a red-hot selling period.
“There were some people that purchased homes in the last week or two, but it’s come to a pretty severe — I wouldn’t say it’s a standstill — but it’s slowed considerably,” said Giles Weisenberger, a Realtor with Legacy Real Estate Services.
Pickett urges consumers to reach out to their real estate agents to remain informed about the state of the city’s housing market.
“The association, the executive committee, the board of directors and myself are working tirelessly to get answers and to provide shelter. Reach out to the association, reach out to your real estate professional and talk to them,” he said.
