Preston Foster, the son of El Paso businessman and philanthropist Paul Foster, died Tuesday driving a four-wheeler in Colorado. He was 33. Paul Foster founded Western Refining and is known for restoring historic Downtown buildings and his charitable contributions to Texas Tech, UTEP and other El Paso organizations.
Foster, his wife, Alejandra De la Vega Foster, and daughter, Kassi, issued a joint statement on Wednesday.
“We would like to thank the many people who have contacted us to offer their condolences regarding the death of Preston, our beloved son and brother. Our family is grateful for the thoughts and prayers extended by friends and strangers alike, and we appreciate the outreach and support from the communities we hold so dear. Preston was a Christian, and we are comforted to know he is in the hands of our Lord and Savior.
“We know many of you are also deeply impacted by the sudden and devastating loss of Preston and have many questions about his accident. Late on Monday night, Preston was driving a family 4-wheel vehicle on a mountain road in Colorado. It was extremely dark, Preston misjudged an upcoming turn, and the vehicle left the road and rolled over. He was fatally injured. No other vehicles or people were involved.
“All who knew Preston were so proud of his recent accomplishments: he had earned his college degree, formed a construction business in Phoenix, Arizona, and was looking forward to his life as a business owner and father to his young daughter. His family and friends know how much these things meant to him. All of us are saddened that his dreams and aspirations were so suddenly cut short.
“In lieu of flowers, we request donations to honor Preston be made to the El Paso Children’s Museum and/or to La Rodadora Children’s Museum, Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, by using this link: www.epcf.org/prestonfoster.”
No further details were released.
