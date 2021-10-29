The annual Operation Pumpkin fundraiser, in support of the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Coronado Country Club.
Doctors, dentists and veterinarians came together to put their creative carving skills to the test and auction off their pumpkins on Oct. 24.
“It was an absolute joy getting to witness our doctors’ creative side in person again,” Renée Tanner, CEO of the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home, said in a news release. “They always go all out, and we’re so grateful for their continued support and passion for our children.”
The Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home is a 62-year-old nonprofit that provides services to more than 80 children and families in the El Paso region, from residential care to family counseling. The $50,000 raised from Operation Pumpkin will fund the nonprofit's clothing and shoes budget.
