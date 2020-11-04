El Paso on Tuesday hit its highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as a second wave of infection continued to overwhelm the region’s health care system.
The El Paso Department of Public Health reported Wednesday morning 3,100 new COVID-19 cases – a significant jump. That compares to the previous high of 1,643 new cases reported Oct. 31.
Hospitalizations continued to rise, too. For the first time, the number of patients being treated in the hospital for COVID-19 in El Paso County exceeded 1,000, with the health department reporting 1,041 patients hospitalized.
“Hospitalizations continue to rise sharply and unfortunately more people we know will continue to succumb to the complications of this disease,” Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city/county health authority, said in a news release. “What we have been asking is for all of us to take an active role in prevention and to take this pandemic seriously. Our hospitals are near breaking point, we need everyone to do their part to stop this virus.”
On Wednesday, the health department also reported eight deaths due to COVID-19, which occurred between the second week of October and the first week of November, according to a news release.
According to data analyzed by The New York Times, among areas with at least 50,000 people, El Paso had the second highest number of new cases per 100,000 people in the country, behind only Minot, North Dakota.
