What confuses Delia Ramos about Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent decision to cast off coronavirus restrictions in Texas isn’t his order to let more people into restaurants. The Brownsville school counselor knows people are hurting economically.
But with more than 43,000 dead in Texas — including her husband — is wearing a mask in public too much to ask? At the least, it could take pressure off the medical systems and help prevent more people from dying, she said.
“It’s not about taking away anybody’s job or making anybody else suffer financially because everybody has their families to take care of,” said Ramos, who lost her husband Ricardo to the coronavirus last year.
“People can go pick up groceries, people can go into a restaurant and people can shop around the mall in masks,” she said.
Abbott’s Tuesday declaration that it was time to “open Texas” has been decried by local officials and health experts, who say it’s too soon to become lax with coronavirus restrictions, as just 7% of the state’s residents have been fully inoculated against the virus. President Joe Biden likened the decision to “Neanderthal thinking,” and an official with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s not the time to loosen precautions.
After teasing an announcement for days, Abbott said Tuesday that masks would no longer be required statewide, and that businesses could return to full occupancy starting Wednesday.
From a Mexican restaurant in Lubbock, Abbott said the state is in a “completely different position” now that vaccines are available and there is broad awareness of prevention measures. He also said there is more protective equipment, testing and treatments, and he cautioned Texans to exercise personal vigilance.
“As the governor has stressed repeatedly, removing state mandates does not end the need for personal responsibility nor the importance of caring for family members, friends and neighbors,” the governor’s spokesperson, Renae Eze, said in a statement.
Abbott’s order — which makes Texas the most populous state without a mask mandate — comes as virus variants that are more contagious have emerged in Texas, with Houston becoming the first city nationwide to record cases of every major variant, according to a recent study.
Texas has seen infections and deaths from the virus drop, and hospitalizations are at their lowest point since October. But the state ranks nearly last among states for the share of its population that have gotten a shot, and the number of patients hospitalized with the virus is higher now than it was when Abbott first began a phased economic reopening of Texas last spring.
Ramos, among those who lost a loved one to COVID-19, found out about Abbott’s orders on Facebook. The next post in her feed asked for prayers for two school district employees fighting the coronavirus in the ICU, she said.
She was struck by the “harsh difference in those two realities.”
Local officials have slammed Abbott’s order, saying it’s premature and sends the wrong signal to residents who take cues from their leaders about how seriously to take the virus.
Abbott has said local judges can reimpose some restrictions if COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 15% of capacity in their region for seven straight days.
In El Paso, city and county leaders urged their residents to practice the unity that helped them weather several recent tragedies, including a mass shooting in 2019 and a flood of coronavirus infections last fall.
County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said COVID-19 patients were still taking up some 14% that of the region’s hospital beds, indicating the area isn’t ready to reopen.
“The timing is really what the problem is,” he said. “If, in fact, it were true that we were ready to open, it’d be exciting for everybody, we’d be celebrating.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Samaniego last fall after the county judge imposed tighter restrictions than the state on business openings. Paxton won, and in his victory lap on Twitter referred to Samaniego as a tyrant and El Paso County, the state’s sixth largest, as a “rogue subdivision.”
Samaniego said he doesn’t expect that kind of interference again because he knows he’s limited in what he can do moving forward.
“We’re not going to do anything that is outside of the legal components and legal elements (of the order),” he said. “We’re going to look more at trends and we’re going to talk to all the leaders and consult with the county-city task force. We’re going to check the science before we check the politics.”
Meanwhile, the executive director of Operation H.O.P.E., an El Paso charity that helps families pay for funerals, said he’s not talking to a dozen or more families every day the way he was in late 2020, when the border city was the country’s COVID-19 epicenter.
But Angel Gomez, the executive director, said he’s not optimistic that won’t happen again.
“I just hung up with the seventh (family) today,” he said. “We should have just waited a little bit longer, but with this governor it’s like we take one step forward and two steps back.”
“Give it until the end of April and we’re going to start seeing a spike again,” he added.
The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. This story has been edited for length
