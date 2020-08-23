This month marks our 11th annual Race Against Racism, and we’re inviting you to join us for this virtual event. The late U.S. Rep John Lewis often repeated the African proverb: “When you pray, move your feet.”
August is an excellent month to put our beliefs into action – to move our feet.
August began with the first anniversary of the attack on our city by a white supremacist holding racist views about who belongs in our country and what Americans should look like. August continued with the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act designed to eliminate barriers created to disenfranchise black voters.
The 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote, was celebrated in mid-August. And the month ends with the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, for which the YWCA National board was a sponsoring agency. There, Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, and his words continue to resonate today.
The mission of the YWCA is aspirational but not impossible: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
Eliminating racism requires more than individual goodwill or effort; it requires dismantling systems of oppression. As a national movement, the women of the YWCA have marched as abolitionists and suffragettes, fought against child labor laws, supported anti-lynching efforts and civil rights as early as the 1930s, provided services to Japanese Americans in internment camps during World War II, and integrated their facilities in the 1950s.
YWCA El Paso, one of the largest YWCAs in the country, provides racial justice programming to hundreds of young people through our early learning academies and after school programs. We host dinners, and now virtual events, to engage in dialogue around challenging topics and promote greater empathy and understanding. Our programs for veterans, seniors, and women and their children escaping domestic violence often serve people of color struggling within the system.
During this pandemic, we’ve continued our commitment to families in need by providing child care to essential workers and respite care for families in crisis. As we say in the YWCA movement: We are not new to this work; we are true to this work.
The YWCA is a social justice organization. We have always stood on the right side of history, and we are doing so again. Please move your feet alongside us!
Sign up for the YWCA’s Race Against Racism at YWCAElPaso.org/ywca-virtual-race-against-racism. There, you can also purchase items like face masks, dog bandanas and American heroes coloring books.
Ann Horak is a board member of YWCA USA and the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region.
