More El Paso businesses began to reopen Friday as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued to ease the restrictions he imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Beauty services, including barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons, got the go-ahead to open Friday. A week before, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls, were allowed to reopen.
The businesses have to follow guidelines, including social distancing, face coverings and limiting occupancy. Details are posted on the governor’s website at gov.texas.gov.
Starting May 18, exercise facilities will be allowed to reopen at 25% occupancy.
