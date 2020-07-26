FORT BLISS, Texas - Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, right, is given the 1AD colors by Sgt. Maj. Joseph Denny, the 1AD operations sergeant major, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 17. The ceremony celebrated the successes of Cobb’s leadership and welcomed the future guidance and leadership of Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, the incoming senior enlisted advisor of 1AD and Fort Bliss, signifying the transition of the role of leadership in the division.