Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb has been selected to serve as the eighth U.S. Army command sergeant major at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in South Korea after two years as the senior enlisted advisor of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.
This new assignment is a welcome return to South Korea for Cobb and his family, as he previously served at Camp Casey.
“My family and I are very excited about going back. I think what I will enjoy the most is being able to interact with the rotational units that come over to Korea,” Cobb says.
The incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss is Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams.
Williams had nothing but good things to say to his predecessor at the 1st Armored Division change of responsibility ceremony on July 16.
“CSM Cobb, your efforts and leadership over the last two years have not only brought us together as a division and as leaders, but have made the division better as a whole,” he said. “Your focus on leader development and taking care of soldiers have made this division a better place to serve. On behalf of everyone in the division, thank you for everything you have done.”
Maj. Gen. Patrick Matlock, commander of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, discussed Cobb’s dedication to soldier lethality, noncommissioned officer development and ability to communicate with enlisted and commissioned officer forces comfortably as hallmarks of his professionalism during his time at the 1st Armored Division.
“I am not surprised that one of our 3-star Army commanders selected Command Sgt. Maj. Cobb to be his senior enlisted advisor on the peninsula (Korea) where the mission is real every single day,” Matlock said.
Though Cobb is excited for a challenging new opportunity in a familiar area of the world, it is a bittersweet feeling for him to leave Fort Bliss and El Paso.
“My family and I have really come to love Fort Bliss and El Paso,” Cobb said. “We will truly miss this beautiful city and the friends we have made here. I can say El Paso is a place we have put in our top five to retire to someday.”
This story was originally published by DVIDS. It has been edited for length.
