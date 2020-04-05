Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Erick Galindo, from El Paso, wears a splash shield in a laboratory aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy. The ship is treating patients in Los Angeles in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response. It serves as a referral hospital for non-coronavirus patients admitted to shore-based hospitals.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Call center evades coronavirus orders
- Gospel artist passes away; community, daughter say he was the best
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- El Paso hotels brave a challenge they've never seen before
- Hispanic chamber: 22 member businesses will not reopen as coronavirus crisis grips El Paso businesses
- VitalTech and AT&T Business Offer Free Telehealth Services
- El Pasoan on hospital ship fighting coronavirus pandemic
- Dr. Hector Ocaranza: The face of El Paso’s coronavirus response
- Some nurses press El Paso hospitals over safety
- COVID-19 could overwhelm El Paso hospitals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- After virus, how will Americans' view of the world change?
- The Latest: South Korea health minister urges vigilance
- Shares rebound on signs of progress in battling virus
- Australia's highest court to judge cardinal's abuse appeal
- From Iran's hot zone, Afghans flee home, spreading virus
- Trump tempers officials' grave assessments with optimism
- Call center evades coronavirus orders
- Spigot opened on $350B in business relief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.