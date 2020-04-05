Hospital ship
Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Erick Galindo, from El Paso, wears a splash shield in a laboratory aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy. The ship is treating patients in Los Angeles in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response. It serves as a referral hospital for non-coronavirus patients admitted to shore-based hospitals.

