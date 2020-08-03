On Aug. 3, celebrities and politicians across the internet joined El Paso in remembering the 2019 shooting that left 23 dead and dozens injured.
On Twitter, everyone from Aaron Jones to former Vice President Joe Biden took time to remember what happened in El Paso one year ago.
Scroll through for some tweets from Monday:
A year ago, El Paso experienced a racist terrorist attack that killed 23 people. This was the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern American history. This year, we take action because we won’t let hate silence our communities. Go to https://t.co/6oeCXcQsVr#LoveForElPaso pic.twitter.com/Ih7Wtqe62H— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 3, 2020
I love the city im from one year ago someone try to tear us down but we are #ElPasoStrong 23 people are forever looking down over us ❤️👼🏽 #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/vl2SiNfmiO— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) August 3, 2020
A year ago today our neighboring community, El Paso, TX, witnessed unthinkable violence.— Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (@RepTorresSmall) August 3, 2020
One year ago, 23 people were killed in a hate-fueled attack in El Paso. We are obligated to remember & to act every day to fight bigotry & the epidemic of gun violence. My prayers are with the families & loved ones of the victims on this somber anniversary.https://t.co/HRDAKWzEWo— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) August 3, 2020
“I have said from Day One, this evil, hate-filled event will not define us. It will be a part of our history, but relegated to an asterisk footnote. El Paso will not be known for tragedy, but for our strength and grace.” - @mayor_margo https://t.co/gaat8GJOaf— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 3, 2020
There isn't an El Pasoan anywhere who can't tell you where they were and how they felt on August 3, 2019. I was at church preparing for a retreat, discussing community and how to reflect love within it. #ElPasoStrong #txlege https://t.co/KR2DsYInDS— Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) August 3, 2020
In the days that followed the El Paso shooting, I said Americans have to come together, stand against hate, and leave nobody behind.That charge feels more important than ever. This is our fight — and together, we will win. pic.twitter.com/eX2xD0jhjX— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2020
One year ago 23 lives were cut short in El Paso—the deadliest attack against the Latinx community in recent American history. An attack fueled by the flames of hate and division. Gun violence is a national emergency in our country. It must be treated as such. #ElPasoStrong— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 3, 2020
One year ago, El Paso and the nation were shocked and heartbroken by the horrific act of domestic terrorism fueled by racism and xenophobia that killed 23 beautiful souls, injured 22, and devasted all of us. pic.twitter.com/AkM3MefPKQ— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2020
Last year our nation witnessed the deadliest attack on the Latinx community in history.The El Paso massacre wasn’t random. It was a result of violent bigotry being fueled by those in power.I’m hopeful that we will continue to reject hate and embrace compassion. #ElPasoStrong— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 3, 2020
