The city’s short-term rental assistance program, which is aimed at helping El Pasoans who are at risk of eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic, is now open.
Landlords seeking to help their tenants avoid eviction can visit EPRentHelp.org to register their properties. If eligible, landlords may apply for up to three months of past-due rent per eligible tenant up to $1,000 per month.
The program was approved by the city of El Paso and is supported by $10 million in funding from the federal CARES Act. The program is not administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds will be distributed by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its partners to those who are in greatest need, according to a news release.
The timeline:
- July 22-28: Eligible landlords can input preliminary information at EPRentHelp.org.
- July 29-Aug. 2: Tenants and landlords can input final application information.
- Beginning Aug. 3: The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its partners will verify applications and begin disbursing funds to landlords.
