It’s jarring to drive by your favorite bar or restaurant and see it closed, likely with some hastily printed sign informing loyal customers that the dining area was ordered to close.
But for restaurant owners, managers and employees, it’s even more jarring to contemplate when they’ll even be allowed to fully reopen and how they’re going to get by in the meantime.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 5,330 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas, with 90 deaths. Local and state authorities have enacted social distancing measures to contain the spread of the disease, closing bars, gyms, health spas and other “non-essential” businesses.
Restaurants in El Paso and in the rest of Texas are limited to pickup and drive-thru options only.
But for many restaurants, their operations just won’t work with the state’s limits. Places have seen their cash supply dwindle as customer traffic comes to a screeching halt, and are forced to fully close.
“It’s going to hurt us quite a bit,” said Alexander Catucci, the general manager of Westside restaurants Block Table & Tap and Holy Grail. “There are probably restaurants that will never open again.”
But restaurants and other food establishments still play a critical role for many families who are suddenly faced with parents juggling working from home and navigating remote learning with their children, in addition to everyday workloads like cooking, cleaning and recreation.
Grocery stores are also feeling the strain, dwindling on staples and supplies as households either hoard products or buy enough to keep a full, quarantined family up and running.
Some businesses, like Mom’s Fresh juicery, have updated their website capabilities to handle more orders from a safe, sanitary distance.
Some places, like Block Table & Tap, Tabla and Jason’s Deli, have begun offering groceries and larger family grocery packs of food for customers. Some places also offer beer and wine to go and are featuring discounts on drinks.
Catucci said Block has been receiving about 15 to 20 orders a day for family packs of food. At Block, customers can choose from an a-la-carte menu of items like raw chicken breasts, 10 pounds of pork butt, eggs, ready-to-bake mac and cheese and raw ground beef.
“It’s nothing like being open, just like everybody else,” Catucci said. “Pizza joints, places that are for takeout, are doing well. But a lot of the restaurants are suffering very badly.”
Catucci said Block works with the restaurant vendors to get the grocery items to customers.
“We did it in response to the grocery stores really not having much in there,” Catucci said. “Families get tired of cooking and staying indoors, and these are necessities they need on a daily and weekly basis. Our vendors are really never out of supply, just the grocery stores.”
Since the stay-at-home orders were issued without an end date, it’s unclear when restaurants will be able to get back up to full operations.
“You go from being the best economy in the world four weeks ago to now slipping into recession,” Catucci said. “Everything will bounce back; we always do. It’s one of those things you have to endure.”
