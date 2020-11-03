Election Day looks a little different for candidates this year as the coronavirus pandemic keeps larger gatherings and watch parties at bay.
El Paso’s mayoral candidates spent the day getting out their messages and encouraging El Pasoans to vote. Polls close at 7 p.m. today.
Carlos Gallinar said he started his day greeting voters at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, and spent the afternoon calling and texting voters.
“Election night is always exciting and a fun thing for us to look at, and we’ll be spending the night watching TV and watching numbers,” Gallinar said.
Incumbent Mayor Dee Margo said he spent the day visiting polling sites around the city, and Tuesday afternoon had just wrapped up at Pebble Hills High School before heading home, where he’ll be when results start rolling in.
“The vibes have been pretty positive, people giving me thumbs up, saying they appreciate what I’m doing,” Margo said. “I remain extremely optimistic.”
Veronica Carbajal said the day had been good and she was distributing door hangers with plenty of information for voters to minimize close proximity.
“We’re still talking to voters. It’s amazing how many are not aware of the candidates for mayor,” Carbajal said. “The local media hasn’t paid a lot of attention to these races. Most people here are here to vote for or against the president.”
Carbajal and her campaign will be hosting a Zoom watch party from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., which will also be livestreamed on Facebook and Twitter.
Mayoral Candidate Oscar Leeser could not be reached for comment.
Voter turnout in El Paso County has surpassed previous years. There are 488,470 registered voters for the 2020 general election, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
In the 2016 general election, there were 427,850 registered voters in El Paso County.
“I think it’s tremendous,” Margo said. “It’s one of the reasons we wanted to move City Council and mayoral elections to November. The May turnout is not reflective of El Paso. I also thought all school trustee votes ought to occur in November, so you have a proper election. I hope this year we set a minimum standard.”
Gallinar said he was also pleased by the increase in voter turnout, and said one of the drivers is the presidential election.
“Voter turnout across the state is record-breaking,” Gallinar said. “People are tired of this president. Issues here locally, like COVID, our economy – people want transparency back at city hall.”
Voting sites are open until 7 p.m. They include seven curbside locations. For more election information, including voting sites, visit EPCountyVotes.com.
