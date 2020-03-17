Vitalant and other blood banks throughout the country are seeing significant drops in blood donations due to cancelations because of the COVID-19 pandemic — with Vitalant’s two El Paso banks seeing almost 1,600 units lost due to the cancellation of 36 drives, according to an official.
“Think of those numbers in terms of patient transfusions; it is a very serious situation,” said Carla Alexander, marketing and communications manager at Vitalant. “The lack of blood will be bigger than COVID-19 if people do not donate.”
Vitalant, the nation’s second-largest blood supplier, released a statement urging the public to continue donating because a lack of blood would “jeopardize patient care.”
The El Paso Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet on Monday urging residents to continue donating blood for emergency preparedness.
Blood centers throughout the country have experienced a significant drop in donations due to #COVID19As concerns about coronavirus continue, donating blood is an important way that you can help others stay healthy. Make an appointment today, and encourage others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/GXn925xJJf— El Paso Office of Emergency Management (@ElPasoOEM) March 15, 2020
Officials warn that the nation’s blood supply is at the “lowest levels” and is “in danger of collapse,” which will likely pose another national public health crisis, Alexander said.
Vitalant reminds the public that blood drives are not “mass gatherings” and do not contradict the recommendations made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“They are more like a health care necessity, not at all like a concert or convention,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer, in the statement. “But obviously, if public health officials order closures, blood drives associated with those organizations would close.”
Officials stress that donating blood is safe, sanitary and that “giving blood has no impact on the donor’s immune system.”
The American Red Cross has also reported that it has canceled almost 2,700 blood drives throughout the country, resulting in a loss of 86,000 blood donations.
According to the Community Blood Center, blood is needed every two seconds, about one in seven people entering a hospital need blood and 10% of people who are eligible to donate blood actually do so.
Vitalant has two locations in El Paso — on the Westside at 424 S. Mesa Hills and the Eastside at 1338 N. Zaragoza. For more information, go online to vitalant.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.