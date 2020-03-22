The restriction of travel across the U.S.-Mexico border, along with the fear of recession and recent weakening of the peso, are expected to hit retail sales in El Paso.
El Paso economists are revising their outlook for 2020, and UTEP economics professor Tom Fullerton said Friday he expects their projection of $1.2 billion in retail sales in 2020 to plunge to $960 million or less.
“That decline will combine with other domestic income and employment losses to cause a greater volume of El Paso business bankruptcies than the 62 that were forecast by the UTEP Border Region Modeling Project last December,” Fullerton said in an email.
Usually retail sales to residents of northern Mexico account for 8% to 14% of total commercial activity in El Paso. Now cross-border retail sales are expected to fall toward the 8% range, or lower.
In UTEP’s Borderplex Economic Outlook to 2021 report, total pedestrian border crossings into El Paso were originally projected to reach nearly 7.5 million while total personal vehicle crossings were forecast to exceed 11.8 million.
Those volumes may decline to 5 million pedestrians and 8 million small automobiles, according to Fullerton.
– Robert Gray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.