Appointments are no longer required to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in Downtown El Paso.
The vaccination site is open to walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, a city spokesperson said.
The city of El Paso is also hosting “pop-up” vaccine events where people can walk up, register and get vaccinated.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall, and El Paso Artists and Farmers Market, 117 Anthony
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda
“The city has worked diligently with our community partners to get the vaccine in our residents’ arms and to improve the process so that we can distribute the vaccine with efficiency, as seen in our high administration rates,” El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said in a news release.
In El Paso County, more than 40% of people 16 years of age and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Health and Human Services vaccine data dashboard. That compares to about 33% in Bexar County, 32% in Tarrant County and 38% in Travis County
In El Paso, more than 71% of those 65 or older are fully vaccinated.
Many providers are offering the COVID vaccinations in El Paso, including CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons and Walmart. The city also operates three COVID vaccine clinics at 9301 Alameda, 7380 Remcon, and 220 S. Stanton.
For more information, go online to epstrong.org.
