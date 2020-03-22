As of Friday afternoon, El Paso has six confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Sister city Juárez has two confirmed cases, officials said.
The first case in New Mexico’s Doña Ana County was announced Friday afternoon. Officials said the patient is a man in his 20s.
As COVID-19 cases around the country spike, with even more expected, Texas is enacting measures that state leaders hope can “flatten the curve” of the outbreak.
On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all schools, bars, gyms and health spas closed. Restaurants can only provide delivery and pickup options. Visitors are not allowed at assisted living and nursing home facilities.
A number of businesses and projects across the borderland are beginning to feel the economic effects of COVID-19.
The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park announced that the opening of the newly restored historic hotel has been delayed.
“The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park stands in solidarity with our country’s current stance on social distancing and the preventative measures needed to stop the spread of COVID-19,” according to a statement.
A date was not provided for the postponed opening, but hotel officials said it would happen later in the spring.
Mayor Dee Margo announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon that there have been three new COVID-19 cases identified in El Paso County. That brings the total number of cases reported to six.
“I tell you I expect more,” he said. “The more we test, the more we can expect. That’s just the numbers.”
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said all of the positive cases so far have been travel related and there has been no evidence of community-wide spread.
“This is not a time for the community to panic,” he said.
The fourth patient is a female in her late 60s, the fifth is a female in her late teens and the sixth case involves a male in his 20s, according to the city.
So far more than 60 people have been tested and there are 800 tests available in El Paso, according to the city.
Margo also announced that the city is launching mobile test sites. They are exclusively for first responders and medical personnel.
Dr. Hector Ocaranza with the El Paso Department of Public Health said all of the patients who have tested positive in El Paso County are recovering and one remains in the hospital.
The city has also closed all recreation centers, aquatic facilities, libraries, museums and the El Paso Zoo until further notice.
Animal Services is also closed to the public and will not accept any stray animals from the public at the shelter. Owner reclaims, adoptions, and fosters will be facilitated by phone only and fulfilled by curbside service or home delivery. Info: https://elpasoanimalservices.org
All Simon Mall properties, including Cielo Vista Mall and Sunland Park Mall, are closed through March 29 to address COVID-19 concerns.
Bassett Place and the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso remain open but retailers have the option to determine their own hours or closures, both reported on their respective websites.
