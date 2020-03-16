Update March 17, 3:30 p.m.: Bars and clubs will close, restaurants limit capacity to 50%
The El Paso City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance outlining city plans on how to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Effective immediately, all bars and clubs in the city must close. Restaurants must limit their capacity to 50%, with no more than six people per table and with each table six feet away.
Dr. Hector Ocaranza with the city’s health department outlined recommendations for closures during the next two weeks. He is able to enforce those recommendations regardless of what City Council does, said City Attorney Karla Nieman.
Officials in Juárez on Tuesday announced the city's first coronavirus case. The patient is a 29-year-old man who recently traveled to Italy, officials said.
As El Paso joins other large Texas cities in enforcing bar closures, there are several other establishments that are taking further steps or closing altogether.
Several restaurants, including Mesa Street Grill and Chick-fil-A, have fully closed their dining rooms and are only offering take-out or delivery options.
Large national chains, including places like Macy’s and Sephora, are closed.
There are also changes to hospital visiting hours. Places like the El Paso VA are not allowing visitors.
Update March 16, 6 p.m.: Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in El Paso
The city's Department of Public Health has reported a third positive test result for COVID-19 in El Paso County.
The city's Department of Public Health has reported a third positive test result for COVID-19 in El Paso County.
The University of Texas at El Paso said in a news release that the student returned from "extended overseas travel" Saturday, March 14, and went "directly into self-isolation as directed by UTEP's Department of Environmental Health and Safety."
The patient, who is in her late teens and is recovering at home, had not been on campus since her return to El Paso, according to a news release. UTEP has told all of its students returning from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.
No further information was immediately available.
“As more El Pasoans begin to qualify for testing, we will begin to see more presumptive positive cases,” Angela Mora, interim assistant public health director, said in a statement. “While we wish we didn’t have more positives, it is a good sign that the system in place is working and that we are being effective in helping to prevent the spread of this disease.”
Update March 16, 4 p.m.: Grocery stores to hold special hours for elderly shoppers
Grocery stores across the nation are tightening their hours so that facilities can get restocked and scrubbed down each night. There are also some supermarkets that are holding special hours for only the elderly to go in and shop.
Vista Supermarket, a local chain, will hold hours for shoppers 65 and older from 6:30 to 7 a.m each day. The store will still be open for regular business hours until 10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the store.
The Small Business Association on Monday announced it would provide small businesses impacted by COVID-19 up to $2 million in disaster assistance loans. The process for applying for such a loan is detailed at SBA.gov.
The city on Tuesday will discuss a price control resolution that would bar individuals from reselling certain goods at a higher price than they were on March 13.
Update March 16: Two positive cases of COVID-19 reported in El Paso
The Department of Public Health confirmed the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in El Paso.
Efforts to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus are quickly evolving as city leaders and local business reckon with how to handle shutdowns and disruptions.
The second case of COVID-19 in El Paso was announced on Saturday afternoon. Both patients are men in their 40s, officials said, but no other information has been released.
The El Paso Central Business Association has postponed its March luncheon, which was originally scheduled with keynote speaker state Rep. César Blanco for noon Wednesday, March 18.
All public school districts, including UTEP, are on extended spring break and will return on April 6.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar will hold a telephone town hall with local health officials and experts to provide an update and answer questions on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
Spanish-language translation will be provided. El Pasoans can join the conversation by calling (866) 416-5213.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced it has canceled the graduation ceremony for its 2020-21 detention officer class originally scheduled for March 20. The Rio Grande Cancer Foundation postponed all its classes "until further notice."
El Paso Opera has canceled all of its "Bon Appétit!" shows in El Paso and Las Cruces, along with the after party.
"I am happy to refund your ticket purchase. However, I also would encourage you to consider the ticket purchase as a donation to our organization," El Paso Opera wrote in an email. "These are difficult times for arts organizations in the country. There is a lot of uncertainty and concern."
The city has announced it will close its daycare and pre-school programs at the Galatzan and Veterans Recreation Center effective Wednesday, March 18, "until further notice."
The city has partnered with the YWCA Paso del Norte Region to provide service to impacted families.
Nationwide about 3,500 cases have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control. There have been about 70 deaths, according to the CDC.
Update March 13: City and county declare state of emergency
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego joined President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday in declaring a state of emergency to contend with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country.
“I am declaring a state of emergency in the city of El Paso,” Margo said. “This will open the door to resources that could normally not be available. While the (World Health Organization) has declared a pandemic, there is no reason to panic.
“We’re simply being proactive and following what the state and federal government have declared.”
Nonetheless, panicky shoppers are clearing store shelves of paper products, cleansers and bleach in El Paso and other communities across the state and nation.
Shaking hands is out, elbow bumps and social distancing are in, and many are upset about it all. Others are worried that the precautions being taken against the spread of the coronavirus haven’t gone far enough.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, poses little threat to the young, but can be hard on and even deadly to the elderly and those with respiratory conditions like asthma or who are smokers or overweight.
There were 46 known coronavirus cases in Texas as of Friday. El Paso has yet to see its first case of COVID-19, but precautions by institutions and individuals before its arrival are already having a significant impact on the community’s families.
Local school districts have canceled all student activities and extended their spring breaks to keep students home and away from gatherings but creating problems for parents who have no one at home to care for their children.
UTEP President Heather Wilson announced on Friday that spring break will be extended to March 30, and that classes will be conducted remotely, meaning students will attend classes online.
“In cases where course content cannot be delivered remotely, such as some laboratories and performing arts courses, faculty should work to reconfigure their classes for alternative delivery that would achieve social distancing,” Wilson’s message to students read.
Similar practices will apply to employees where possible.
UTEP had already canceled the Conference-USA tournament along with all official student and faculty travel and various other group activities.
Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso also announced Friday that classes there will be conducted online with few exceptions.
El Paso ISD has extended its upcoming spring break by a week and New Mexico, which has seen six cases so far, has suspended all K-12 classes for three weeks and may extend the closures.
The Chihuahuas baseball and Locomotive soccer seasons are on hold. The city of El Paso has suspended special programming at parks and all other locations until further notice.
Other cities have gone much farther, including Austin’s cancellation of South by Southwest concerts and other events, which is expected to deal a devastating blow to the city’s economy.
At a press conference Wednesday, El Paso city and county officials sought to dampen public fears by offering assurances that El Paso County remains free of COVID-19 and that preparations are in place for when cases turn up locally.
“The city of El Paso, along with its public and private partners, including the county, school districts, Fort Bliss, state and federal partners, have been meeting and preparing plans and procedures in case they should be needed,” Margo said. “We are going to be deliberate.”
Robert Resendes, El Paso’s public health director, later described the threat COVID-19 poses to people.
“One of the things we’re seeing with this disease is that people over 80 are the most susceptible to this virus, including fatalities,” he said. “It’s about a 15% to 16% for an 80-plus-year-old who gets infected.
“If you’re in your 70s, it’s half of that, or about 8%. If you’re in your 60s, it’s about half of that, or 4%. It keeps going down. Once you get under 50, it’s very rare that someone dies from it.”
For that reason, he said, elderly people need to be treated carefully.
Gov. Abbott directed state agencies to restrict visitation at nursing homes, state-sponsored living centers, hospitals and daycare centers. The recommendations carry limited exceptions for end-of-life visitations and require all individuals to go through the proper screenings.
In El Paso, The Legacy at Cimarron, one of the city’s newest assisted living and memory care homes has cancelled activities that involved the public and is limiting access to family members only and essential personnel.
Update March 8: Border businesses brace for coronavirus shock
The coronavirus epidemic – and efforts to contain it – is sending ripples through the borderland economy, raising fears among executives of business disruptions in one of the largest manufacturing centers on the border.
As the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 100,000 worldwide last week, borderland executives told El Paso Inc. their top concern was a protracted outbreak that would hobble supply chains, raise recession risks and ultimately hit the bottom line.
“My concern, and I haven’t seen a lot of it yet, is the impact if some of those factories (in China) start closing up, which would be a major problem for the supply chain and for people here or in Mexico still buying stuff in China,” said Matt Keats, president of Keats Southwest.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases makes up a tiny fraction of the entire population; there are now at least 250 confirmed in the U.S. But the virus could have big effects on the economy, from Wall Street to the borderland.
The coronavirus has the potential to upend supply chains for manufacturers and businesses that rely on products and materials made in China, where entire cities have been quarantined and some factories shut down.
Keats and other executives said that long-term their businesses could actually get a boost as more companies reconsider doing business in China and look to bring business to closer, more stable manufacturing centers.
One of Keats Southwest’s customers, rattled by the disruptions in China and satisfied with the work the company has recently done for them, is now looking to shift more business out of China and to Keats in the U.S. and Mexico.
“They have quite a bit of work being done in China, and they are going to get that stuff out of there and are giving it to us,” Keats said.
Keats came to El Paso more than 25 years ago to establish a toehold on the border for the family company, which is based in Illinois and manufactures metal parts in the U.S. and Mexico.
The El Paso economy has been strong, with a historically low unemployment rate, solid housing market and some income gains. But “uncertainty abounds,” UTEP economists say in their most recent borderplex economic update released last week.
“If the COVID-19 outbreak causes supply chain problems, more manufacturing upheavals may ripple across the region during the first half of 2020,” the report states.
Exactly what impact the outbreak will have on the border economy is hard to predict.
“At present, it is too early to accurately estimate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak,” said UTEP economist Tom Fullerton. “Aside from potentially costly public health effects, the most obvious at-risk sectors are consumer electronics manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, hotels and travel.”
El Paso, as well as the rest of the country, is still at relatively low risk for COVID-19, and so far there have been no confirmed cases in the region. As of Friday, there were 17 cases in Texas. And the huge South by Southwest festival, which was scheduled to begin in Austin on March 13, was canceled.
Rigoberto Delgado, a health economist at UTEP, says if an outbreak were to occur in the borderland, the economic impact could be considerable.
“If something happens in El Paso, a hub of international trade and manufacturing, that will practically come to a standstill because people will not be wanting to come here for the purpose of disease control.”
He added, “It could be a major economic situation.”
Jeff Olsen, business unit director of Larsen Manufacturing’s El Paso operation, said there is “an incredible amount of panic.”
“Customers are emailing, calling and wanting confirmations across the board that we can assure them that nothing will be impacted,” Olsen said.
The company diversified where it gets its raw materials after the China tariffs were enacted last year, reducing its reliance on China. So their supply chain has remained intact, and they have not had trouble getting materials so far, Olsen said.
He expects it could be as late as April or May before area companies begin to see a significant impact, because China is half a world away from North America and supplies are still in transit.
“What really hurts us is we have a joint partnership with a (metal) stamping company in China,” Olsen said. “That stamping company is in Wuhan — right smack dab in the middle of it.”
That factory is shut down, and there is nobody there for them even to call, he said. They work with that company to supply their customers in Asia.
Alan Russell, chief executive of Tecma Group, said so far it is business as usual but tensions are high and he expects to see a slowdown. The company, which operates 70 plants in Mexico, has put together a contingency plan that includes educating their 10,000 employees about the virus.
“If we have a virus outbreak in one of our plants, if one employee is infected, we are going to close that plant,” Russell said.
Officials with the New Mexico & El Paso Export Assistance Center said they couldn’t comment on the economic impact of COVID-19 because it’s still a rapidly evolving situation, but added that the U.S. Department of Commerce had a large trade mission in Hong Kong in April that has been postponed.
The markets are also all over the place with news of the rapidly evolving coronavirus.
Gary Borsch, CEO of Professional Investment Counsel in El Paso, said he expects market volatility to continue for a bit but eventually die down as the virus runs its course or gets under control.
But in the meantime, we’re stuck with dealing with the fallout.
“In spite of those who say the U.S. is an industrial, economic power, we are not above needing cooperation and help from the rest of the world, in either markets to buy our products, or markets to assemble our products,” Borsch said. “When parts of the global economy get sick, we get affected proportionally.”
Borsch said he’s not encouraging his clients or other investors to sell off or be reactionary as the market swings up and down.
Instead, he is encouraging clients to take notice of stocks that have fallen in price, saying it might be an opportune time for buying stocks that are trading at a lower price.
“When you think about that four to six-month time period, that’s at least two business quarters for American companies,” Borsch said. “They have no idea what their businesses are going to generate on the earnings side.”
