El Pasoans used sidewalk chalk to share messages of encouragement as the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt life in El Paso and across the globe. Some posted their creations to Twitter using the hashtag #chalkyourwalkEP2020.
editor's pick
Community in a time of social distancing
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso bank faces shareholder revolt
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- ‘Stay home’ orders hitting businesses hard
- New Mexico to order 'non-essential businesses' to close
- El Paso Rescheduled Concerts & Events
- El Paso gas prices drop
- 5Qs: Radio La Chusma on hot new single, video
- Community in a time of social distancing
- Q&A: Germán Rosas Acosta, UTEP associate professor, virus expert
- Your money and the coronavirus: 4 El Paso financial advisers answer 3 questions
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- El Paso job losses soar as crisis grips businesses
- Hispanic chamber: 22 will not reopen
- Hotels brave a challenge never seen before
- ‘Stay home’ orders hitting businesses hard
- Community in a time of social distancing
- El Paso gas prices drop
- Into the unknown
- Man, 72, wounded in Hanukkah stabbings dies from injuries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.