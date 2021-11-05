El Paso’s vaccine clinics and sites are ready to administer Pfizer’s recently approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation on Nov. 2.
The city of El Paso has received an initial 10,000 doses for the rollout.
“This is another positive step forward in our battle against the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, city-county health authority and pediatrician, in a press release. “We are excited to be able to immunize and further protect our young children, slowing down the spread of the virus in their homes and our community.”
The Pfizer children’s vaccine is a lighter dosage compared to those given to adults. After 3 weeks, children will need a second shot.
On Nov. 2, El Paso Children’s Hospital became the city’s first healthcare provider to administer the shots and will soon have a limited supply of doses open to the public. Registration can be completed online and by phone at 915-298-5433.
Providence Children’s Hospital gave out its first doses on Nov. 3. Its two clinics were able to immunize over 200 children.
The next Hospitals of Providence vaccine clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Providence Children’s Hospital and Providence East Campus and parents can reserve a spot for their children here.
More clinics will be held at these locations on Saturday, Nov.13.
The city’s vaccine bookings are by appointment only at the following locations:
Convention Center
Monday – Friday, noon. – 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
City of El Paso Vaccine Mega Site
301 George Perry
Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon, l p.m. – 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Clinics
Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon, l p.m. – 5 p.m.
220 S. Stanton
9341 Alameda
7380 Remcon
9566 Railroad
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will carry out a vaccine drive for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 137 Rick Francis St., Medical Sciences Building II first floor and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the same location.
Second doses will be scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5. Those interested must book a slot online.
“Immunization is one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children’s health,” Ocaranza said. “Vaccinating our children not only benefits the child, but also the child’s loved ones who can be infected with the virus.”
City health officials will host two virtual community forums in English and Spanish via Microsoft Teams. The discussion will be led by Ocaranza and medical professionals Dr. Glenn Fennelly, pediatric infectious disease specialist, OB-GYN Dr. Joel Hendryx and family practice doctor Juan Perez.
The English forum will go live at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. The Spanish forum will occur at the same time the next day.
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 525-9480 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.