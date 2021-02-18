Baseball is coming back to El Paso this spring.
The Triple-A Chihuahuas today announced their 2021 season schedule after canceling the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team will open its season on the road on April 8 at Salt Lake City, Utah, versus the Bees. Opening Day at Southwest University Park is set for April 22 versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
The 2021 season includes 72 road and 70 home games as part of a 142-game schedule that will run through Sept. 21.
No details on expected seating capacity or seating arrangements were immediately released.
“Seeing this schedule renews the excitement for everyone from fans to team members to front office and game day staff that baseball and the Chihuahuas will be back at Southwest University Park in 2021,” MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor said in a statement. “All of us are thrilled to get back to what we love!”
The schedule announcement comes a week after the Chihuahuas announced the signing of a 10-year Player Development License with Major League Baseball, extending the affiliation with the San Diego Padres through the 2030 campaign.
With the announcement of the Player Development License, the Chihuahuas will now fall under a new system that will realign them in a new league – Triple-A West – competing in the East Division, officials said in a news release.
Since the gates opened in 2014, more than 3.3-million guests have attended Chihuahuas games in six seasons, officials said.
Fetch the Fun in 2021. El Paso Chihuahuas Baseball is Back!— epchihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) February 18, 2021
Full Details: https://t.co/SyH78xvRc1#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/cO4Plx8ZLb
