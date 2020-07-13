Charted: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spike in El Paso County

Total El Paso coronavirus cases topped 9,700 Monday, and the county's death toll reached 152, according to data compiled by the El Paso Department of Public Health.
More than 5,870 have recovered, and there are now 3,685 known active cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County. So far, 111,700 tests have been performed by the health department and private labs, according to the data.
City officials say they are investigating the latest spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, and that initial reports indicate the "majority is due to community spread."
Officials added that the spike may also be caused, in part, by "additional cases among existing clusters in a detention facility and an elderly care facility."
“This virus is spreading like a wildfire in our community and the only way to slow the spread is for everybody to take this seriously and stay home," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city and county health authority. "If they must go out, it is important to practice all safety precautions.”
The El Paso Department of Public Health posts COVID-19 data for El Paso County every morning at epstrong.org.
