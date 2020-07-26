British Army Brig. Gen. Leigh Tingey, the deputy commanding general-maneuver of 1st Armored Division, poses in front of the 1AD headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 1. Tingey has served as the 1AD DCG-M since 2018 and has recently completed a deployment to Afghanistan where he served as the commander of Task Force-Southeast. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Marcellus)