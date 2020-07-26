A British general officer is wrapping up a history-making tenure with one of the U.S. Army’s most well-respected organizations.
Brig. Gen. Leigh R. Tingey has served for nearly two years as the deputy commanding general for maneuver for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.
He recently returned from a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan where he served as commander of a task force consisting of about 1,500 U.S. service members, Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors in the Southeastern part of the country.
“It was an honor,” said Tingey, a 50-year-old native of Cambridge. “I can literally think of only two or three other British officers who have previously had the privilege of commanding U.S. soldiers on operations.”
Tingey, in his role as commander of Task Force-Southeast, conducted a train, advise and assist mission.
“The primary mission was working alongside our Afghan partners – the Afghan army and Afghan national police – and helping them improve the way they organize themselves, train and conduct operations,” Tingey said.
Tingey deployed with elements from the 1st Armored Division headquarters, and they began returning in a staggered fashion this spring.
Tingey has served with the 1st Armored Division since August 2018, as part of its command team.
He is the second British general officer to serve in this role as part of a far-reaching exchange program. About 2,500 British service members and their families serve in the United States in 28 states, Tingey said.
About 20,000 U.S. service members and family members are stationed in the United Kingdom.
“As a partnership, we are like critical friends,” Tingey said. “Sometimes our views are different, and we can disagree openly with each other, but broadly speaking what we are trying to achieve is very similar.
“We might want to do it in slightly different ways, but what we ultimately want is a free democratic society that respects human rights and the rule of law. We want the same end-state.”
Tingey is scheduled to leave Fort Bliss in late July and return to the United Kingdom where he will work closely with the commander of the Field Army, Lt. Gen. Ivan Jones.
At Fort Bliss, Tingey will be succeeded by British Brig. Gen. Andrew Cox, who will be the third British general to serve with the command team of the 1st Armored Division.
For Tingey and his family, the past two years have been a remarkable experience.
His wife, Kerry, and their chocolate Labrador retriever, Henry, joined him in the United States. Their three children – Ben, 19, Olivia, 17, and Will, 15 – stayed in the United Kingdom and continued their schooling, but visited as often as they could on school holidays.
The family traveled throughout the United States and made lots of friends both in the military and civilian worlds, Tingey said.
“It has been a most incredible two years, both being here at Fort Bliss and getting to work with the people of the (1st Armored) Division,” he said. “We have gotten to know the local area, the local people and the local culture. We have loved it.”
“We will miss a lot of what we have done here, and commanding a U.S. task force in Afghanistan was a truly massive honor and privilege,” Tingey said.
This story was originally published by DVIDS. It has been edited for length.
