A kingdom of millions of fans is mourning the death of 'El Rey' Vicente Fernandez, the king of rancheras and Mexico's most beloved singer.
Fernandez died early Sunday, Dec. 12, his family posted on instagram. He was 81.
The iconic figure in Mexican music was hospitalized in August after suffering a fall at his ranch.
The singer was regarded as not just the voice of Mexico, but of a culture that extended into the U.S. and across the world.
His was the music Latinos play, well, in every aspect of their lives – from Saturday morning house cleaning to backyard cookouts, weddings, quinceañeras and funerals.
His concerts would go on for hours beyond his performance time, as Fernandez's famous mantra was that he would keep singing as long as his fans kept applauding.
He was a giant of stage presence, often chugging tequila from a bottle, taking a commanding stance his fans knew meant a note few others can hit was coming, and smiling after sending fans into a frenzy with a few choice words in the middle of a heart-wrenching song.
His operatic voice accompanied by the best mariachis of Mexico, the famously mustached Fernandez was a giant of giants in the genre with the likes of Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and Javier Solis. He was credited not only with carrying on the genre, but cementing it in its deserved spot in the world of music.
Fernández's internationally known hits include "El Rey," Volver, Volver," "Los Mandados," and "For Tu Maldito Amor." He has sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies, according to his biography online. He won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys.
In 2012, Fernandez and Tony Bennett recorded a multilingual duet of "Return to Me" or "Regresa a Mi," for Bennett's "Viva Duets" album.
The family's announcement via Instagram:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.