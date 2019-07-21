El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank’s public capital campaign kicked off July 12 with a $500,000 donation from the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation.
At the ceremony, the nonprofit also unveiled a 9,500-square-foot commercial freezer and huge refrigerator at its growing operation at 9541 Plaza Circle.
“It is difficult to comprehend that one of out of every three children in El Paso don’t have enough food to eat, which is why we continue to help,” Foster stated in a news release. “Alejandra and I know that the work being done by El Pasoans Fighting Hunger benefits those in our community who lack basic food and nutrition.”
Last year, the nonprofit distributed almost 15.5 million pounds of food in El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties.