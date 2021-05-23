You’ve heard of the Eastside and Far East El Paso, the Westside and, more recently, Northwest El Paso.
Now, get ready to start hearing North El Paso a bit more often.
El Paso-based Franklin Mountain Communities and Dallas-based Scarborough Lane Development have announced the long-awaited plans for the thousands of acres of land acquired by Paul Foster and project partners last year.
The 2,300-acre development will be known as Campo Del Sol and will include over 9,500 residential units from the region’s top home builders, according to a news release shared with El Paso Inc. late Thursday.
The planned community is likely the largest development seen so far in Northeast El Paso, which has not experienced the rapid development and expansion found in other parts of El Paso, including the Far East and Northwest.
It will be developed on vacant land near the Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course near Martin Luther King Boulevard, and north of the North Hills neighborhood. The developers refer to the area as North El Paso.
The groundbreaking is slated for this summer, and homes will be available for purchase as soon as spring of 2022, according to the news release.
The development is being touted as El Paso’s “first true master-planned community.” In addition to homes, Campo Del Sol will include 300 acres of commercial development, 135 acres of park land and sites for possible future elementary and middle schools.
“A true master plan of this size will be a big benefit to the city and the homeowners,” Jessica Herrera, director of economic and international development at the city of El Paso, said in the news release. “This development will generate hundreds of millions in revenue for the taxpayers of El Paso, which will stimulate other growth and development on the north side of town.”
Last year, Herrera told El Paso Inc. the city was expecting about 9,500 homes to be built in the area, as well as 135 acres reserved for open space. At the time, she said the community would be built over 30 years and could add $2 billion to the city’s tax base.
A spokesperson for Campo Del Sol provided El Paso Inc. details by email but said the developers are not ready to do interviews or release renderings yet.
Campo Del Sol will be built in phases, with the first phase to include 2,500 homes, 10-acre park, four-acre resort amenity center with a lazy river and food truck parking.
According to the news release, a portion of the homes will be available for lease at a similar price point to help attract millennials looking for the house-living experience without the commitment of buying.
“The vision and feel of the community is very important to us,” Ryan Burkhardt, president of Scarborough Lane Development, said in the news release. “We want the residents to come in and see the neighborhood and say, ‘This is where I have to live.’ We’re committed to making these homes affordable while providing best-in-class amenities to our residents.”
The Campo Del Sol announcement comes more than a year after the group acquired the land, and they have been mostly quiet about development plans ever since.
The land was part of a complex swap between the city, El Paso Water’s Public Service Board and Foster. The El Paso billionaire who founded Western Refining in 1997 is known for his restoration of historic Downtown buildings, the Fountains at Farah shopping center and other developments, and his support of higher education, including the El Paso medical school that bears his name.
In early March of 2020, the city approved moving 2,313 acres of Public Service Board land into the city’s inventory at a price of $18.6 million. The city then swapped those 2,313 acres with Foster for a 43-acre parcel he owned in Northwest El Paso, valued at the same price.
The land was tied to a deal the city struck with Great Wolf Lodge, which planned to build one of its indoor water park resorts in El Paso. But those plans fell apart in April 2020 when the travel and hospitality industries were crippled by the pandemic and related shutdowns and restrictions.
In March, the city OK’d the sale of the 43 acres to VTRE Development for $18.6 million. No plans for that property have been announced.
