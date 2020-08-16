The uncertainty of summer is blurring into fall as everyone involved in the education ecosystem – students, parents, school staff and teachers – tries to figure out what school will look like in the coming months.
For thousands of students across El Paso, school starts Monday from afar, with distance learning in full effect until at least Sept. 8. Some districts have requested the date be pushed back even further.
Among all the uncertainty, some parents are choosing home schooling or supplemental tutoring in the hopes of having more flexibility and attention in their children’s education. Others are assembling “learning pods” for small-group instruction.
Raquel Ruiz, director of the El Paso Homeschool Association, said interest in the group has soared since pre-pandemic days.
She said the association’s Facebook group used to get one or two families per week asking to join, and that number has now risen to at least five a day. She said the group was at about 350 members in March. It now has 900.
“The interest is really huge. However, I’m just being cautious with people, because we’re just advising people, homeschooling typically has always been a lifestyle choice,” Ruiz said.
She said she recommends families stick to their district’s plans if they’re considering homeschooling temporarily for just a year because then the student would be more aligned to continue with that curriculum.
Home schooling takes significant financial and time investments, but Ruiz said the experience can be rewarding. The association provides resources for homeschool parents and offers a $35-per-year membership.
“Sometimes as parents we think they’re doing great at school, but you don’t realize how rewarding it is when you’re there, helping them grasp the subject and learn to read and overcome something difficult,” Ruiz said.
In homeschooling, Ruiz said co-ops are a common feature – families linking up to provide instruction for a group of kids. Ruiz said learning pods offer socialization opportunities for students and extra help for parents.
“It’s an awesome thing for anyone who wants to start that and find kids around the same age and link up,” Ruiz said. “It’s a complete freedom you have, and it helps to build the community.”
The Texas Education Agency does not regulate or accredit home schooling programs. It’s unclear how many students are currently home-schooled in El Paso.
“There were at least 1,000 families home schooling in El Paso before COVID,” Ruiz said. “Now it’s probably at least tripled. There are some families that home-school that don’t like to interact with others, so we won’t even know they’re there.”
Ruiz said there’s a wide variety of curriculum, from free to expensive, that parents can choose from.
As students are barred from returning to classrooms while efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus continue, some parents are looking for extra help, regardless of whether they choose the home-school route or not.
In an email, a parent who wished to remain anonymous said she hired a teacher to spend several hours per weekday with her elementary-aged children, who are enrolled at a private school.
The parent said the teacher will only be working with her family, and that they decided against a pod model until COVID-19 cases in El Paso start going down.
“Until the COVID cases in El Paso are decidedly declining, I am more comfortable ‘bringing the classroom’ to our backyard,” the parent said. “My children chat via Zoom frequently with their friends, and most of their friends are planning to distance learn, so they understand they wouldn’t be seeing them in the classroom at school.”
Kayla Suarez, communications manager at the YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region, said the nonprofit is in Facebook groups like Moms on Board and is trying to get a sense of what parents need to help their children learn during a difficult year.
The YWCA, which is among the largest providers of childcare in the city, is sending out a needs assessment this week for its learning pods. The pods offer additional assistance for children in certain subject areas, in small groups of three or six at YWCA locations.
The YWCA is also continuing its in-person Early Learning Academies for children ages 0 to 12 where kids have access to WiFi, tutoring and virtual learning facilitation.
“For me, what I’m seeing a lot of, is judgment of parents. I understand why schools are doing virtual learning and why they closed in March. But staying home is not an option for a lot of parents,” Suarez said. “Essential workers, single parents who have to go to work who may have relied on their older parents but now keep them separate, every family has to do what’s best for them. We’re trying to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
