Over the past 19 months, the retail landscape has shifted significantly.
America was already on the path of all-delivery-all-the-time, with big-box retailers increasing their online investment as they faced stiff competition from online retail behemoths like Amazon. Then the pandemic came along.
Robert Lomnicki and John Zimmerman knew they had to pivot if they wanted to keep Paradigm Texas afloat. The boutique at 2719 N. Stanton opened in 2015 after a successful run at the Junior League Christmas Fair.
Now, coming up on two years since the first lockdowns of the pandemic, Paradigm Texas is getting back in the groove of things. The store recently expanded into its former neighbor’s storefront, which used to be So El Paso.
Anne Mitchell, owner of So El Paso “needed logistically to become more efficient in terms of the way her business was developing and needed warehouse space. Once she found that space, she was letting us know she was taking it,” Lomnicki said. “It’s sort of like, if you don’t jump on it and take it now, you’ll always sort of kick yourself for not seizing the opportunity.”
Paradigm Texas is one of just a handful of luxury boutiques in El Paso. They have a niche market in a city that hasn’t always had certain luxury options. Lomnicki and Zimmerman both come from design backgrounds and have lived in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
Lomnicki is a graduate of the Harrington College of Design in Chicago, and Zimmerman grew up surrounded by designs and materials from his mother, who was a dress designer in El Paso.
The two also have extensive experience working at luxury stores like Neiman Marcus, Prada and Saks Fifth Avenue.
Lomnicki and Zimmerman said they had always wanted their own store. The path to opening Paradigm Texas in El Paso started at the Christmas Fair, where they had an extremely successful run.
They said they were approached by several property owners in El Paso to consider opening a permanent store, and opened Paradigm Texas four months later.
“We’ve always really put a lot of energy into everything you see here, choosing everything,” Zimmerman said. “We really felt that we had something to contribute in terms of bringing something that absolutely didn’t exist here.”
The pandemic almost took out Paradigm Texas. People were confined to their homes, and even more were out of jobs, overwhelmed with child care and staring into the face of a changing world.
“We saw probably before the first shutdown, when the word was getting out across the nation and world, a drastic drop,” Zimmerman said. “Once the shutdown happened, we didn’t see anyone and couldn’t even be here. Our business suffered terribly.”
But Paradigm Texas persisted. Lomnicki and Zimmerman used the jolt to build up their online shop.
“We did a lot of promotion on it and got to the point where we did a storewide sale on it. That really helped,” Zimmerman said. “What I think we found is that our clientele really was rooting for us. Once they realized we have a website where they could buy things from, they started to.”
After getting past the challenges of 2020, Zimmerman said they had a better December in pandemic 2020 than they did in 2019.
“Slightly, but still, we weren’t expecting that,” Zimmerman said.
This year has still brought challenges, including a supply and shipping crunch that’s affected just about every industry.
“You go to market, place orders and there’s no guarantee you’ll ever get them. On top of that, which is just as tough, the freight costs have shot through the roof,” Zimmerman said. “All our vendors that ship from whatever country to the United States have experienced increases in costs six, eight, 10 times what they were before.
“They try to absorb some of it, but they can’t absorb it all. It gets passed down to us, which gets passed down to everybody else. I’m hoping it’s a temporary thing, but it’s frightening.”
Zimmerman said he and Lomnicki placed heavier orders ahead of the holiday shopping season, bringing in extra inventory in case some things didn’t ship on time.
He said he thinks the worldwide shipping and supply issues could bring more people back to brick-and-mortar places to do their holiday shopping.
“We’re seeing more and more of our clients that we haven’t seen in a while,” Zimmerman said. “I think Christmas things will continue to get better. People are going to be in the mood to be out.”
