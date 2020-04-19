Electric scooters have disappeared from the streets of El Paso and other cities throughout the United States as the country grapples with the highly infectious coronavirus pandemic.
Glide, the El Paso tech startup that brought the shared electric scooter craze to Downtown, halted operations not only to comply with the city’s stay-at-home mandate but also to keep folks safe.
“As of when the city issued the stay-at-home order, combined with wanting to make sure we keep people as safe as possible, we pulled our scooters off the streets, and they’ve been in our warehouse for that time period,” said Jonathan Lopez, chief executive of Glide. “We’ve had to shut down operations completely, and we’re hoping that we can all get back to normal life soon so that we can start our operations again.”
Industry giants like Bird, Lime and Lyft have suspended services in several markets due to plummeting demand and in some cases, at the direct request of some cities aggressively trying to mitigate the spread of the virus, The Verge reports.
While electric scooters have vanished from cities heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, they remain on the streets in some cities, including Austin where they are being periodically sanitized and disinfected, the Austin American Statesman reports.
Like many businesses in El Paso, Glide is counting on the federal Paycheck Protection Program to meet payroll and not lay off any employees, Lopez said.
According to Bloomberg, Lime is expected to slash its workforce by 50 to 70 employees while Bird has already cut its workforce by 30%, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In sharp contrast, the Ford-owned e-scooter company Spin told The Verge that it has been asked to step up its services in cities that have shut down public buses and need help “filling transportation gaps.”
Before the pandemic made it to U.S. soil, Glide had plans to expand into other markets — plans that came to a grinding halt when the county and the city jointly issued the “stay home, work safe” order on March 24.
“There were multiple locations that we were looking to expand into, and we are still looking to expand, but that’s just going to have to be put on hold for now,” Lopez said.
Glide is one of the two scooter-sharing companies that have an active permit with the city. The other is San Antonio-based Blue Duck.
Bryan Mena, who is pursuing a degree in political science from UTEP, is an intern at El Paso Inc. He can be reached at news@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.