While funding on current roadway projects is secure, El Paso business leaders are worried about what the economic impacts of COVID-19 will do to the future of Texas transportation projects.
As if dealing with a pandemic wasn’t enough, Texas is also facing a loss in revenue connected to the collapse of oil prices. They continued to fall Friday, dropping nearly 5% to settle at $21 per barrel.
There are several parts of the state’s budget that rely on revenue from taxes on gas and oil production in Texas.
The Texas Department of Transportation is in part funded by gas tax revenue, which in 2018 brought in $3.7 billion to the state’s budget, according to the Texas Comptroller’s office.
But when most everyone is ordered to stay at home, few are out driving and paying the gas and sales taxes that contribute to the state budget.
“This thing is so intertwined,” said El Paso businessman Ted Houghton, former chair of the Texas Transportation Commission. “The legislature is going to have to open up what is done in the past. You can’t just hide your head in the sand on this one.”
Houghton, president and owner of Houghton Financial Partners, said the state needs to consider more local options for funding transportation projects, including tolling or allowing certain counties to raise their motor vehicle registration fees.
Houghton said his firm has a car dealership client that laid off 30 people and, he added, since dealerships aren’t selling cars, there’s also no motor vehicle sales tax revenue heading to the state budget.
“Those things are going to have to open up again or we won’t be building a lot of roads,” Houghton said.
If you drive down Interstate 10 near Sunland Park, you’ll likely still be able to see construction work underway along the freeway. Houghton said that what is at risk are the projects that don’t yet have specific funding sources, such as the reconstruction of I-10 near Downtown.
That project is part of the multibillion-dollar Reimagine I-10 project, which would rebuild much of the aging interstate from the New Mexico state line to Tornillo. I-10 in El Paso was built more than 60 years ago and needs to be replaced, transportation officials say.
“Anything that doesn’t have money on it right now is at risk,” Houghton said.
Steve Ortega, a public policy fellow at the El Paso Chamber, said COVID-19 throws everything into the air but that the region remains a major trade route.
“I think there will be additional growth in Juárez, and you’ll have a strong presence with jobs related to manufacturing, especially with the passage of the USMCA (trade agreement),” Ortega said.
It’s unclear when things will be allowed to open up again and when people can go back to their jobs. President Trump has said during briefings that he wants the country opened up by Easter, on April 12. But many health officials say that’s too soon, and some organizations, including schools, are pushing back their opening dates or asking students not to return at all.
“We’re in a big quandary right now. It’s scary,” Houghton said. “I know we’ll overcome this, but with great leadership we need to figure out when we get back to work and start contributing to our economies again.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.